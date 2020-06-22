18241 W YOUNG Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Absolutely pristine home with a pool! Three bedroom plus a den which is currently being used as the 4th bedroom. This home has barely been lived in and it shows! Rent includes pool and landscaping service. This one is beautiful