All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17918 W LEGEND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17918 W LEGEND Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

17918 W LEGEND Drive

17918 West Legend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17918 West Legend Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Super clean rental in the 55+ gated community of Arizona Traditions ***2 bedroom 2 bath with den/office plus many upgrades to make this an outstanding place to call home**Large rooms with the kitchen open to the family room and oversized covered patio with built-in BBQ** The Master bath has been completely remodeled with new vanity and fixtures and large tiled walk-in glass shower. The garage is extended length and gives you room for a small built-in workshop. Gorgeous full length back patio that has a soothing waterfall and ceiling fans, built in BBQ, with upgraded landscaping both front and back**Solar power, den/office off the living room, huge laundry area**Community offers golf, softball club, pickleball, tennis, woodworking shop, heated pool and spa, sewing room, ceramics and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17918 W LEGEND Drive have any available units?
17918 W LEGEND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17918 W LEGEND Drive have?
Some of 17918 W LEGEND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17918 W LEGEND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17918 W LEGEND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17918 W LEGEND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17918 W LEGEND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17918 W LEGEND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17918 W LEGEND Drive offers parking.
Does 17918 W LEGEND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17918 W LEGEND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17918 W LEGEND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17918 W LEGEND Drive has a pool.
Does 17918 W LEGEND Drive have accessible units?
No, 17918 W LEGEND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17918 W LEGEND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17918 W LEGEND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17918 W LEGEND Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17918 W LEGEND Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College