17918 W LEGEND Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Super clean rental in the 55+ gated community of Arizona Traditions ***2 bedroom 2 bath with den/office plus many upgrades to make this an outstanding place to call home**Large rooms with the kitchen open to the family room and oversized covered patio with built-in BBQ** The Master bath has been completely remodeled with new vanity and fixtures and large tiled walk-in glass shower. The garage is extended length and gives you room for a small built-in workshop. Gorgeous full length back patio that has a soothing waterfall and ceiling fans, built in BBQ, with upgraded landscaping both front and back**Solar power, den/office off the living room, huge laundry area**Community offers golf, softball club, pickleball, tennis, woodworking shop, heated pool and spa, sewing room, ceramics and more