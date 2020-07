Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great home with lots of great features. 4 Bed/2.5 BA plus a loft. Spacious floorplan with Greatroom, Formal Living Room, and Formal Dining Room. Relax on the balcony and enjoy mountain/sunset views. Enjoy coffee on any of 3 covered patios. Granite counters, 20' tile, and upgraded carpet. Large Master Suite, walk-in closets in 3 bedrooms. 4 car tandem garage with storage cabinets. Large Backyard with grass and sandbox. DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANT.