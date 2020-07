Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Plus a Den. Recently Updated With New Custom Master Shower (glass still to be installed), New Carpeting in Main Areas and Fresh Paint Throughout. Home Features Open Concept, Large Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom Suite with Separate Tub and Shower, Maple Cabinetry and Beautiful Stainless Steel Appliances with Washer and Dryer Included. K-8 School is Within Walking Distance, Close to Shopping and Dining.