17755 W Evans Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning hot tub carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

If space is what you're looking for, then this Surprise home is it!! Inside this beautiful two story home you will find a formal dining room, designer paint palette, carpet & tile flooring with decorative inlays, picture windows and tons of living space. Large kitchen features a plethora of upgraded oak cabinets and ample counter space with a breakfast bar. Double Staircase features a handsome wood railing which leads to an enormous loft and spacious bedrooms plus a second loft area. Master bedroom includes TWO closets and spa like bath.