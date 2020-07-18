All apartments in Surprise
17755 W Evans Dr
17755 W Evans Dr

17755 West Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17755 West Evans Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
If space is what you're looking for, then this Surprise home is it!! Inside this beautiful two story home you will find a formal dining room, designer paint palette, carpet & tile flooring with decorative inlays, picture windows and tons of living space. Large kitchen features a plethora of upgraded oak cabinets and ample counter space with a breakfast bar. Double Staircase features a handsome wood railing which leads to an enormous loft and spacious bedrooms plus a second loft area. Master bedroom includes TWO closets and spa like bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17755 W Evans Dr have any available units?
17755 W Evans Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17755 W Evans Dr have?
Some of 17755 W Evans Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17755 W Evans Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17755 W Evans Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17755 W Evans Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17755 W Evans Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17755 W Evans Dr offer parking?
No, 17755 W Evans Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17755 W Evans Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17755 W Evans Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17755 W Evans Dr have a pool?
No, 17755 W Evans Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17755 W Evans Dr have accessible units?
No, 17755 W Evans Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17755 W Evans Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17755 W Evans Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17755 W Evans Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17755 W Evans Dr has units with air conditioning.
