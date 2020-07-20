Rent Calculator
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17729 W Valentine Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:44 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17729 W Valentine Street
17729 West Valentine Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
17729 West Valentine Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home has it all!! Single level, 3 car garage with a pool! Beautiful formal living and dining room. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17729 W Valentine Street have any available units?
17729 W Valentine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 17729 W Valentine Street have?
Some of 17729 W Valentine Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17729 W Valentine Street currently offering any rent specials?
17729 W Valentine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17729 W Valentine Street pet-friendly?
No, 17729 W Valentine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 17729 W Valentine Street offer parking?
Yes, 17729 W Valentine Street offers parking.
Does 17729 W Valentine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17729 W Valentine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17729 W Valentine Street have a pool?
Yes, 17729 W Valentine Street has a pool.
Does 17729 W Valentine Street have accessible units?
No, 17729 W Valentine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17729 W Valentine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17729 W Valentine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17729 W Valentine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17729 W Valentine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
