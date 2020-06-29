All apartments in Surprise
17678 W BRIDGER Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:08 AM

17678 W BRIDGER Street

17678 West Bridger Street · No Longer Available
Location

17678 West Bridger Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful Surprise Farms home has wonderful open floor plan, bedrooms plus a large loft, 2 1/2 bathrooms, situated on a corner lot with North South Exposure. This home also has Solar to keep your utilities low. The utility Fee is $150 in addition to the rent amount. Previous occupants report the average electric bill was around $30-$40. Open kitchen with all appliances, upgraded maple cabinets, lots of can lighting, walk in pantry and tons of counter space. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. The upstairs has a huge loft that can be used as a second living area, game room for the kids, work out area, or office. Spacious master suite includes separate shower & tub, and walk in closet. This home is clean and ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17678 W BRIDGER Street have any available units?
17678 W BRIDGER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17678 W BRIDGER Street have?
Some of 17678 W BRIDGER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17678 W BRIDGER Street currently offering any rent specials?
17678 W BRIDGER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17678 W BRIDGER Street pet-friendly?
No, 17678 W BRIDGER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17678 W BRIDGER Street offer parking?
Yes, 17678 W BRIDGER Street offers parking.
Does 17678 W BRIDGER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17678 W BRIDGER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17678 W BRIDGER Street have a pool?
No, 17678 W BRIDGER Street does not have a pool.
Does 17678 W BRIDGER Street have accessible units?
No, 17678 W BRIDGER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17678 W BRIDGER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17678 W BRIDGER Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17678 W BRIDGER Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17678 W BRIDGER Street does not have units with air conditioning.

