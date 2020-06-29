17678 W BRIDGER Street

Amenities

Beautiful Surprise Farms home has wonderful open floor plan, bedrooms plus a large loft, 2 1/2 bathrooms, situated on a corner lot with North South Exposure. This home also has Solar to keep your utilities low. The utility Fee is $150 in addition to the rent amount. Previous occupants report the average electric bill was around $30-$40. Open kitchen with all appliances, upgraded maple cabinets, lots of can lighting, walk in pantry and tons of counter space. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. The upstairs has a huge loft that can be used as a second living area, game room for the kids, work out area, or office. Spacious master suite includes separate shower & tub, and walk in closet. This home is clean and ready for move in.