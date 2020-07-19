17660 W LUNDBERG Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Owner/Agent. 3 bedrooms and a den. Great room layout. Split floor plan. 2 full bathrooms. Washer and Dryer included in the inside laundry room. Refrigerator included. Ceiling fans in every room. Master Bathroom has separate shower and tub. French doors to covered patio and backyard. There are no neighbors behind the house.