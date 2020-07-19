All apartments in Surprise
17660 W LUNDBERG Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17660 W LUNDBERG Street

17660 West Lundberg Street · No Longer Available
Location

17660 West Lundberg Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Owner/Agent. 3 bedrooms and a den. Great room layout. Split floor plan. 2 full bathrooms. Washer and Dryer included in the inside laundry room. Refrigerator included. Ceiling fans in every room. Master Bathroom has separate shower and tub. French doors to covered patio and backyard. There are no neighbors behind the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17660 W LUNDBERG Street have any available units?
17660 W LUNDBERG Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17660 W LUNDBERG Street have?
Some of 17660 W LUNDBERG Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17660 W LUNDBERG Street currently offering any rent specials?
17660 W LUNDBERG Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17660 W LUNDBERG Street pet-friendly?
No, 17660 W LUNDBERG Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17660 W LUNDBERG Street offer parking?
Yes, 17660 W LUNDBERG Street offers parking.
Does 17660 W LUNDBERG Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17660 W LUNDBERG Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17660 W LUNDBERG Street have a pool?
No, 17660 W LUNDBERG Street does not have a pool.
Does 17660 W LUNDBERG Street have accessible units?
No, 17660 W LUNDBERG Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17660 W LUNDBERG Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17660 W LUNDBERG Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17660 W LUNDBERG Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17660 W LUNDBERG Street does not have units with air conditioning.
