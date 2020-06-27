All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17625 N. 114TH LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17625 N. 114TH LANE
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

17625 N. 114TH LANE

17625 North 114th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17625 North 114th Lane, Surprise, AZ 85378
Canyon Ridge West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
pet friendly
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Surprise Home Near Bell Rd. & Ave. Of The Arts - Enjoy coming home to this beautiful 3 bedroom home in a quaint neighborhood with tree lined streets. upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, all overlooking the great room and private outdoor patio. all bedrooms upstairs and vary spacious. cozy loft area complete with built in desk. the nearby community park features a playground, basketball court, and swimming pool. Come see before it's gone!***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in*** **No smoking in home**

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.
YouTube Video URL --

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5031276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17625 N. 114TH LANE have any available units?
17625 N. 114TH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17625 N. 114TH LANE have?
Some of 17625 N. 114TH LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17625 N. 114TH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
17625 N. 114TH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17625 N. 114TH LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17625 N. 114TH LANE is pet friendly.
Does 17625 N. 114TH LANE offer parking?
No, 17625 N. 114TH LANE does not offer parking.
Does 17625 N. 114TH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17625 N. 114TH LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17625 N. 114TH LANE have a pool?
Yes, 17625 N. 114TH LANE has a pool.
Does 17625 N. 114TH LANE have accessible units?
No, 17625 N. 114TH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 17625 N. 114TH LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17625 N. 114TH LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17625 N. 114TH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17625 N. 114TH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College