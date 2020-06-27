17625 N. 114TH LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool pet friendly

3 Bed 2.5 Bath Surprise Home Near Bell Rd. & Ave. Of The Arts - Enjoy coming home to this beautiful 3 bedroom home in a quaint neighborhood with tree lined streets. upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, all overlooking the great room and private outdoor patio. all bedrooms upstairs and vary spacious. cozy loft area complete with built in desk. the nearby community park features a playground, basketball court, and swimming pool. Come see before it's gone!***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in*** **No smoking in home**



This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

YouTube Video URL --



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5031276)