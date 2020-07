17616 W CARIBBEAN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

ALMOST 2500 SQ FT HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN AND 3 FULL BATHS AND A POOL, PLUS A 3 CAR GARAGE. BEAUTIFUL GREAT ROOM. BUILT BY SHEA HOMES. HUGE TILED ISLAND EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, GORGEOUS UPGRADED CABINETS, AND BUILT-IN MICROWAVE. TILE FLOORS THRUOUT. NORTH/SOUTH LOT, NICELY LANDSCAPED WITH WATERING SYSTEM FRONT AND BACK ON A TIMER, BACK YARD ALSO HAS A BUILT-IN BBQ AND A STORAGE SHED, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER STAY, THIS HOME TRULY HAS IT ALL ***LEASE PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE $250 SOLAR LEASE UTILITY PAYMENT.***