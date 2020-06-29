Amenities

17615 W Ivy - 4BR 3BA Reems/Cactus - GREAT SURPRISE HOME! CLOSE TO THE 303! QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS - WILL NOT LAST LONG! - Large home in Surprise Farms, with tons of upgrades. 4 bed/3 bath + 3 car garage + Den + Loft + Sitting Room off master bedroom. A Circular entry welcomes you into the living room w/2-story soaring ceilings & grand fireplace. The large formal dining room is just steps from the gourmet kitchen--complete w/granite counters, backsplash, center granite island. The kitchen also has dbl ovens w/convection, 42' cabinets, Black Appliances & a walk-in pantry. There is 20 'ceramic tile in kitchen, hallway, laundry & baths. The huge master suite w/retreat has an upscale master bath w/dbl sinks & separate tub & shower. The Loft/Library area overlooks living rm. There is a Guest bedroom & full bath on main floor. Office is just off of the large family room. This is a spacious, clean home ready for you to enjoy. See today before it's gone!



Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



