Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:46 AM

17615 W Ivy

17615 West Ivy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17615 West Ivy Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
17615 W Ivy - 4BR 3BA Reems/Cactus - GREAT SURPRISE HOME! CLOSE TO THE 303! QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS - WILL NOT LAST LONG! - Large home in Surprise Farms, with tons of upgrades. 4 bed/3 bath + 3 car garage + Den + Loft + Sitting Room off master bedroom. A Circular entry welcomes you into the living room w/2-story soaring ceilings & grand fireplace. The large formal dining room is just steps from the gourmet kitchen--complete w/granite counters, backsplash, center granite island. The kitchen also has dbl ovens w/convection, 42' cabinets, Black Appliances & a walk-in pantry. There is 20 'ceramic tile in kitchen, hallway, laundry & baths. The huge master suite w/retreat has an upscale master bath w/dbl sinks & separate tub & shower. The Loft/Library area overlooks living rm. There is a Guest bedroom & full bath on main floor. Office is just off of the large family room. This is a spacious, clean home ready for you to enjoy. See today before it's gone!

Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4779458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17615 W Ivy have any available units?
17615 W Ivy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17615 W Ivy have?
Some of 17615 W Ivy's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17615 W Ivy currently offering any rent specials?
17615 W Ivy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17615 W Ivy pet-friendly?
Yes, 17615 W Ivy is pet friendly.
Does 17615 W Ivy offer parking?
Yes, 17615 W Ivy offers parking.
Does 17615 W Ivy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17615 W Ivy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17615 W Ivy have a pool?
No, 17615 W Ivy does not have a pool.
Does 17615 W Ivy have accessible units?
No, 17615 W Ivy does not have accessible units.
Does 17615 W Ivy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17615 W Ivy has units with dishwashers.
Does 17615 W Ivy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17615 W Ivy has units with air conditioning.
