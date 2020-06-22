17610 W BOCA RATON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The interior features stylish tile and plush carpeting throughout, along with plenty of natural lighting through large windows throughout, spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, recessed lighting throughout, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside! Make this your new home and apply today!