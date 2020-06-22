All apartments in Surprise
17610 W BOCA RATON Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17610 W BOCA RATON Road

17610 West Boca Raton Road · No Longer Available
Surprise
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

17610 West Boca Raton Road, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The interior features stylish tile and plush carpeting throughout, along with plenty of natural lighting through large windows throughout, spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, recessed lighting throughout, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with a fenced-in lawn and pleasant patio area, perfect for spending beautiful days outside! Make this your new home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17610 W BOCA RATON Road have any available units?
17610 W BOCA RATON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17610 W BOCA RATON Road have?
Some of 17610 W BOCA RATON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17610 W BOCA RATON Road currently offering any rent specials?
17610 W BOCA RATON Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17610 W BOCA RATON Road pet-friendly?
No, 17610 W BOCA RATON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17610 W BOCA RATON Road offer parking?
No, 17610 W BOCA RATON Road does not offer parking.
Does 17610 W BOCA RATON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17610 W BOCA RATON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17610 W BOCA RATON Road have a pool?
No, 17610 W BOCA RATON Road does not have a pool.
Does 17610 W BOCA RATON Road have accessible units?
No, 17610 W BOCA RATON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17610 W BOCA RATON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17610 W BOCA RATON Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 17610 W BOCA RATON Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17610 W BOCA RATON Road does not have units with air conditioning.
