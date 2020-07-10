All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17468 W MEADOW Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17468 W MEADOW Lane
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:17 AM

17468 W MEADOW Lane

17468 W Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17468 W Meadow Ln, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
***APPLICATION ACCEPTED - WILL CHANGE TO PENDING ONCE THE LEASE IS SIGNED*** This Beautiful Open Great Room Floor plan is a true split floor plan, with the Master on one side of the home and the other 2 bedrooms on the opposite side. Neutral tones throughout with tile in all the right places. Kitchen has an island and plenty of counter space, pantry and newer Stainless Steel appliances...Refrigerator included! Master Bedroom has a huge bathroom with double sinks and a separate tub & shower. Guest Bedrooms are larger than standard! Laundry room is inside and includes the washer/dryer. Backyard is fully landscaped with extended paver patio and fruit trees. Come see this beautiful home today, it's ready to move into!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17468 W MEADOW Lane have any available units?
17468 W MEADOW Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17468 W MEADOW Lane have?
Some of 17468 W MEADOW Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17468 W MEADOW Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17468 W MEADOW Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17468 W MEADOW Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17468 W MEADOW Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17468 W MEADOW Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17468 W MEADOW Lane offers parking.
Does 17468 W MEADOW Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17468 W MEADOW Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17468 W MEADOW Lane have a pool?
No, 17468 W MEADOW Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17468 W MEADOW Lane have accessible units?
No, 17468 W MEADOW Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17468 W MEADOW Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17468 W MEADOW Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17468 W MEADOW Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17468 W MEADOW Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College