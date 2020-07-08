17445 West Mandalay Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388 Sierra Montana
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This newer two story house 3 bedrooms and 2 and half baths. On the main level is a nice kitchen.This larger home has entrance from the two car garage as well that leads into the indoor laundry room. As you go up the lit stairs is the huge master on the right with a walk in closet and bath!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17445 W MANDALAY Lane have any available units?
17445 W MANDALAY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17445 W MANDALAY Lane have?
Some of 17445 W MANDALAY Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17445 W MANDALAY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17445 W MANDALAY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.