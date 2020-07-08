All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17445 W MANDALAY Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17445 W MANDALAY Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:33 AM

17445 W MANDALAY Lane

17445 West Mandalay Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17445 West Mandalay Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This newer two story house 3 bedrooms and 2 and half baths. On the main level is a nice kitchen.This larger home has entrance from the two car garage as well that leads into the indoor laundry room. As you go up the lit stairs is the huge master on the right with a walk in closet and bath!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17445 W MANDALAY Lane have any available units?
17445 W MANDALAY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17445 W MANDALAY Lane have?
Some of 17445 W MANDALAY Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17445 W MANDALAY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17445 W MANDALAY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17445 W MANDALAY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17445 W MANDALAY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17445 W MANDALAY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17445 W MANDALAY Lane offers parking.
Does 17445 W MANDALAY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17445 W MANDALAY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17445 W MANDALAY Lane have a pool?
No, 17445 W MANDALAY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17445 W MANDALAY Lane have accessible units?
No, 17445 W MANDALAY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17445 W MANDALAY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17445 W MANDALAY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17445 W MANDALAY Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17445 W MANDALAY Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College