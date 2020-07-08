17445 W MANDALAY Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This newer two story house 3 bedrooms and 2 and half baths. On the main level is a nice kitchen.This larger home has entrance from the two car garage as well that leads into the indoor laundry room. As you go up the lit stairs is the huge master on the right with a walk in closet and bath!