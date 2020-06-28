All apartments in Surprise
Surprise, AZ
17425 W HOLLAND Lane
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:53 AM

17425 W HOLLAND Lane

17425 West Holland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17425 West Holland Lane, Surprise, AZ 85388
Sierra Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 2-story home in lovely Surprise community, backs up to a greenbelt, no neighbors behind, with a community park and playground on the corner. Available September 2, 2019. Long term only - 12 Month Minimum Lease. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, big open eat-in kitchen with island, family room, formal living room - very open floorplan, loft, master suite includes private bathroom with double sinks, indoor laundry and 2 car garage. (Tenants may use the washer and dryer in the home however landlord will not repair or replace them - they are as-is.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17425 W HOLLAND Lane have any available units?
17425 W HOLLAND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17425 W HOLLAND Lane have?
Some of 17425 W HOLLAND Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17425 W HOLLAND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17425 W HOLLAND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17425 W HOLLAND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17425 W HOLLAND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17425 W HOLLAND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17425 W HOLLAND Lane offers parking.
Does 17425 W HOLLAND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17425 W HOLLAND Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17425 W HOLLAND Lane have a pool?
No, 17425 W HOLLAND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17425 W HOLLAND Lane have accessible units?
No, 17425 W HOLLAND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17425 W HOLLAND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17425 W HOLLAND Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17425 W HOLLAND Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17425 W HOLLAND Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
