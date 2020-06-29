All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17303 W Carmen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17303 W Carmen Dr
Last updated March 9 2020 at 2:20 PM

17303 W Carmen Dr

17303 West Carmen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17303 West Carmen Drive, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
RENT: No dogs or cats. Beautiful & Clean Single family house. 2-story 3-car garage. 3,166 Sq. Ft. Larger beautiful home. This house has an unbeatable location in Surprise Farms. It is located within walking distance to a large park, elementary school, and shopping centers. The community is beautiful and friendly. The HOA preserves the harmony in the community. HOA will be paid by the home owner. It is also 2 blocks from bus stop, splash pad, and skate park.
The home has windows with blinds, the kitchen, family room, and bathrooms which has a nice tile.
1st floor: 1 Bedroom, 1 Full bathroom, Kitchen (with a nice walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances refrigerator, built-in microwave, electric range, oven, and dishwasher, cherry cabinets, and granite counter-tops) Family room, Dining room, Formal living room, and dining room

2nd Floor: 3 Bedrooms that share 1 full bathroom, 1 Master bedroom with a bathroom (shower separated from bathtub, his and her sinks and a large walk-in closet), Laundry room (close to Master Bedroom washer and dryer), and a Loft
Available now. Shown by appointment only.
We will conduct background checks and credit review.
No Pets
Non-smokers

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5601961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17303 W Carmen Dr have any available units?
17303 W Carmen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17303 W Carmen Dr have?
Some of 17303 W Carmen Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17303 W Carmen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17303 W Carmen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17303 W Carmen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 17303 W Carmen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17303 W Carmen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17303 W Carmen Dr offers parking.
Does 17303 W Carmen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17303 W Carmen Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17303 W Carmen Dr have a pool?
No, 17303 W Carmen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17303 W Carmen Dr have accessible units?
No, 17303 W Carmen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17303 W Carmen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17303 W Carmen Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17303 W Carmen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17303 W Carmen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College