17303 W Carmen Dr

RENT: No dogs or cats. Beautiful & Clean Single family house. 2-story 3-car garage. 3,166 Sq. Ft. Larger beautiful home. This house has an unbeatable location in Surprise Farms. It is located within walking distance to a large park, elementary school, and shopping centers. The community is beautiful and friendly. The HOA preserves the harmony in the community. HOA will be paid by the home owner. It is also 2 blocks from bus stop, splash pad, and skate park.

The home has windows with blinds, the kitchen, family room, and bathrooms which has a nice tile.

1st floor: 1 Bedroom, 1 Full bathroom, Kitchen (with a nice walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances refrigerator, built-in microwave, electric range, oven, and dishwasher, cherry cabinets, and granite counter-tops) Family room, Dining room, Formal living room, and dining room



2nd Floor: 3 Bedrooms that share 1 full bathroom, 1 Master bedroom with a bathroom (shower separated from bathtub, his and her sinks and a large walk-in closet), Laundry room (close to Master Bedroom washer and dryer), and a Loft

Available now. Shown by appointment only.

We will conduct background checks and credit review.

No Pets

Non-smokers



