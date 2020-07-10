All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17223 N 185TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17223 N 185TH Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

17223 N 185TH Drive

17223 West 185th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17223 West 185th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Beautiful large home featuring over 2600sf in a newer development of Surprise. Right around the corner from the neighborhood park. Huge entertainment rooms and open kitchen. Upgraded amenities and stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, granite counter tops and higher-end cabinetry! Nice, functional and flowing floor plan, consisting of spacious bedrooms and a loft for office, playroom, etc! Large master BR, bathroom with double sinks, separate bath and shower. Easy access to 303 and Bell Rd. shopping. Come and see before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17223 N 185TH Drive have any available units?
17223 N 185TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17223 N 185TH Drive have?
Some of 17223 N 185TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17223 N 185TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17223 N 185TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17223 N 185TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17223 N 185TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17223 N 185TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17223 N 185TH Drive offers parking.
Does 17223 N 185TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17223 N 185TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17223 N 185TH Drive have a pool?
No, 17223 N 185TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17223 N 185TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 17223 N 185TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17223 N 185TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17223 N 185TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17223 N 185TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17223 N 185TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with PoolSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College