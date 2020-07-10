17223 N 185TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Beautiful large home featuring over 2600sf in a newer development of Surprise. Right around the corner from the neighborhood park. Huge entertainment rooms and open kitchen. Upgraded amenities and stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, granite counter tops and higher-end cabinetry! Nice, functional and flowing floor plan, consisting of spacious bedrooms and a loft for office, playroom, etc! Large master BR, bathroom with double sinks, separate bath and shower. Easy access to 303 and Bell Rd. shopping. Come and see before its gone!