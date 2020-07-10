All apartments in Surprise
17163 W IRONWOOD ST
17163 W IRONWOOD ST

17163 West Ironwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

17163 West Ironwood Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming, Clean Large 3 Bed home + Den with big backyard in Surprise - Charming, Clean Large 3 Bed home + Den single level home with large backyard and 2 car attached garage in esteemed Surprise Farms community located in Northwest Phoenix Metro area. This beautiful fully upgraded home is Super Clean !! Move-in ready!! Stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinets make this spacious kitchen a cook's dream. The kitchen features an island and opens to the great room and nook. Huge master suite with french doors that lead to the beautiful backyard, a large walk-in closet and private bath with double sinks. Den/office (Optional 4th Bedroom. Split floor plan with 2 bedrooms and the 2nd bath are on the other side of the home. Large backyard with covered patio + paver sitting area and grassy play area. HOA covers front landscaping and common areas.Community has large Open Green Spaces! The home located in the heart of Surprise Farms, close to amenities, parks, and schools with easy freeway (303) access. Home has easy access to shopping, restaurants, grocery stores and best schools!! Come and view this home... it is perfect! Move-in ready!! Must See !!

Cleaning Deposit: $300
Pet Deposit: $250 each deposit
Surprise Rental Tax: 2.2% Added to all leases
Minimum 12 month Lease
Must move in within 10 days of application.

(RLNE5826039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17163 W IRONWOOD ST have any available units?
17163 W IRONWOOD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17163 W IRONWOOD ST have?
Some of 17163 W IRONWOOD ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17163 W IRONWOOD ST currently offering any rent specials?
17163 W IRONWOOD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17163 W IRONWOOD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 17163 W IRONWOOD ST is pet friendly.
Does 17163 W IRONWOOD ST offer parking?
Yes, 17163 W IRONWOOD ST offers parking.
Does 17163 W IRONWOOD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17163 W IRONWOOD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17163 W IRONWOOD ST have a pool?
No, 17163 W IRONWOOD ST does not have a pool.
Does 17163 W IRONWOOD ST have accessible units?
No, 17163 W IRONWOOD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 17163 W IRONWOOD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 17163 W IRONWOOD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17163 W IRONWOOD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 17163 W IRONWOOD ST does not have units with air conditioning.

