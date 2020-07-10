17163 W IRONWOOD ST

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming, Clean Large 3 Bed home + Den with big backyard in Surprise - Charming, Clean Large 3 Bed home + Den single level home with large backyard and 2 car attached garage in esteemed Surprise Farms community located in Northwest Phoenix Metro area. This beautiful fully upgraded home is Super Clean !! Move-in ready!! Stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinets make this spacious kitchen a cook's dream. The kitchen features an island and opens to the great room and nook. Huge master suite with french doors that lead to the beautiful backyard, a large walk-in closet and private bath with double sinks. Den/office (Optional 4th Bedroom. Split floor plan with 2 bedrooms and the 2nd bath are on the other side of the home. Large backyard with covered patio + paver sitting area and grassy play area. HOA covers front landscaping and common areas.Community has large Open Green Spaces! The home located in the heart of Surprise Farms, close to amenities, parks, and schools with easy freeway (303) access. Home has easy access to shopping, restaurants, grocery stores and best schools!! Come and view this home... it is perfect! Move-in ready!! Must See !!



Cleaning Deposit: $300

Pet Deposit: $250 each deposit

Surprise Rental Tax: 2.2% Added to all leases

Minimum 12 month Lease

Must move in within 10 days of application.



(RLNE5826039)