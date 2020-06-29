All apartments in Surprise
17159 North 184th Drive

17159 North 184th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17159 North 184th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17159 North 184th Drive have any available units?
17159 North 184th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
Is 17159 North 184th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17159 North 184th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17159 North 184th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17159 North 184th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17159 North 184th Drive offer parking?
No, 17159 North 184th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17159 North 184th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17159 North 184th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17159 North 184th Drive have a pool?
No, 17159 North 184th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17159 North 184th Drive have accessible units?
No, 17159 North 184th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17159 North 184th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17159 North 184th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17159 North 184th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17159 North 184th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
