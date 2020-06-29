All apartments in Surprise
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 AM

17156 W RIMROCK Street

17156 West Rimrock Street · No Longer Available
Location

17156 West Rimrock Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**** NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL PROPERTY **** This home is Gorgeous with lot's of UPGRADES. Former Builder Model Home with Many Custom Details! 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath + LOFT. Kitchen has Granite Counters with Tile Backsplash. Center Island and Walk-In Pantry, Master w/Walk-in Closet & Double Sinks. Upstairs Laundry. Custom Paint, Brick Accent Wall, Upgraded Designer Window Treatments, Custom Tile Work, Beautiful Wood Floors. Upgraded Tile and Carpet ... and the list goes on! No Neighbors behind. Beautifully Landscaped Back Yard. Front Yard Landscaping maintained by HOA. ***** Comes with Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and Flat Panel TV in Master Bedroom ***** Great location just west of the 303. This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17156 W RIMROCK Street have any available units?
17156 W RIMROCK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17156 W RIMROCK Street have?
Some of 17156 W RIMROCK Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17156 W RIMROCK Street currently offering any rent specials?
17156 W RIMROCK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17156 W RIMROCK Street pet-friendly?
No, 17156 W RIMROCK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 17156 W RIMROCK Street offer parking?
Yes, 17156 W RIMROCK Street offers parking.
Does 17156 W RIMROCK Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17156 W RIMROCK Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17156 W RIMROCK Street have a pool?
No, 17156 W RIMROCK Street does not have a pool.
Does 17156 W RIMROCK Street have accessible units?
No, 17156 W RIMROCK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17156 W RIMROCK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17156 W RIMROCK Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17156 W RIMROCK Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17156 W RIMROCK Street does not have units with air conditioning.
