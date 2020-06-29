17156 W RIMROCK Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

**** NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL PROPERTY **** This home is Gorgeous with lot's of UPGRADES. Former Builder Model Home with Many Custom Details! 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath + LOFT. Kitchen has Granite Counters with Tile Backsplash. Center Island and Walk-In Pantry, Master w/Walk-in Closet & Double Sinks. Upstairs Laundry. Custom Paint, Brick Accent Wall, Upgraded Designer Window Treatments, Custom Tile Work, Beautiful Wood Floors. Upgraded Tile and Carpet ... and the list goes on! No Neighbors behind. Beautifully Landscaped Back Yard. Front Yard Landscaping maintained by HOA. ***** Comes with Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator and Flat Panel TV in Master Bedroom ***** Great location just west of the 303. This home won't last long!