All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 17126 West Rimrock Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
17126 West Rimrock Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 8:53 PM

17126 West Rimrock Street

17126 West Rimrock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17126 West Rimrock Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Very nice single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a den in Surprise Farms. This home is spacious and features beautiful tile throughout most the living areas. Has a large kitchen with island, granite counter tops, large pantry and stainless steel appliances and overlooks the large great room. This is a very popular split floorpan with the master, with large walk-in closet on one side, den and other two bedrooms on the other. All this plus the HOA maintains front yard!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17126 West Rimrock Street have any available units?
17126 West Rimrock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 17126 West Rimrock Street have?
Some of 17126 West Rimrock Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17126 West Rimrock Street currently offering any rent specials?
17126 West Rimrock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17126 West Rimrock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17126 West Rimrock Street is pet friendly.
Does 17126 West Rimrock Street offer parking?
No, 17126 West Rimrock Street does not offer parking.
Does 17126 West Rimrock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17126 West Rimrock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17126 West Rimrock Street have a pool?
No, 17126 West Rimrock Street does not have a pool.
Does 17126 West Rimrock Street have accessible units?
No, 17126 West Rimrock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17126 West Rimrock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17126 West Rimrock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17126 West Rimrock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17126 West Rimrock Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College