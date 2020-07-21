17126 West Rimrock Street

Amenities
Very nice single level 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a den in Surprise Farms. This home is spacious and features beautiful tile throughout most the living areas. Has a large kitchen with island, granite counter tops, large pantry and stainless steel appliances and overlooks the large great room. This is a very popular split floorpan with the master, with large walk-in closet on one side, den and other two bedrooms on the other. All this plus the HOA maintains front yard!
Contact us to schedule a showing.