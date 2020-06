Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

This nice corner lot has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a formal living room, and a cozy family room. Large kitchen that is perfect for entertaining, neutral countertops, lots of cabinets and counter space. A usable island, and a breakfast bar. Tile and carpet throughout the home. Two car garage, front and back yard have a desert landscape, a backyard designed for entertaining, concrete around the beehive fireplace.