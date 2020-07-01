All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16947 W LUNDBERG Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16947 W LUNDBERG Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

16947 W LUNDBERG Street

16947 West Lundberg Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16947 West Lundberg Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 3/31/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.If you're looking for a bright and fresh home, look no further. Features include a two-car garage, updated lighting, and tile and carpet flooring throughout the interior. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet storage. The bedrooms have good closet space, and the fenced-in backyard is perfect for hosting guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16947 W LUNDBERG Street have any available units?
16947 W LUNDBERG Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16947 W LUNDBERG Street have?
Some of 16947 W LUNDBERG Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16947 W LUNDBERG Street currently offering any rent specials?
16947 W LUNDBERG Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16947 W LUNDBERG Street pet-friendly?
No, 16947 W LUNDBERG Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16947 W LUNDBERG Street offer parking?
Yes, 16947 W LUNDBERG Street offers parking.
Does 16947 W LUNDBERG Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16947 W LUNDBERG Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16947 W LUNDBERG Street have a pool?
No, 16947 W LUNDBERG Street does not have a pool.
Does 16947 W LUNDBERG Street have accessible units?
No, 16947 W LUNDBERG Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16947 W LUNDBERG Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16947 W LUNDBERG Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16947 W LUNDBERG Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16947 W LUNDBERG Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with PoolPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College