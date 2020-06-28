All apartments in Surprise
16923 W Statler St
16923 W Statler St

16923 West Statler Street · No Longer Available
Location

16923 West Statler Street, Surprise, AZ 85388
Surprise Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Gorgeous Single Story Surprise Farm home with courtyard entry. Very spacious kitchen features large island, tons of cabinet space and black appliances, including separate cooktop, side by side fridge, microwave and double ovens. Accented floor tile and neutral toned carpeting. Split floor plan gives additional privacy to the master suite. Entry features tile, and is open to the great room with views of the back. Large back yard has southern exposure. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Washer and Dryer included too. Call Mary today at 623-398-5502!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16923 W Statler St have any available units?
16923 W Statler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16923 W Statler St have?
Some of 16923 W Statler St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16923 W Statler St currently offering any rent specials?
16923 W Statler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16923 W Statler St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16923 W Statler St is pet friendly.
Does 16923 W Statler St offer parking?
No, 16923 W Statler St does not offer parking.
Does 16923 W Statler St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16923 W Statler St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16923 W Statler St have a pool?
No, 16923 W Statler St does not have a pool.
Does 16923 W Statler St have accessible units?
No, 16923 W Statler St does not have accessible units.
Does 16923 W Statler St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16923 W Statler St has units with dishwashers.
Does 16923 W Statler St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16923 W Statler St has units with air conditioning.
