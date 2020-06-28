16923 W Statler St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Single Story Surprise Farm home with courtyard entry. Very spacious kitchen features large island, tons of cabinet space and black appliances, including separate cooktop, side by side fridge, microwave and double ovens. Accented floor tile and neutral toned carpeting. Split floor plan gives additional privacy to the master suite. Entry features tile, and is open to the great room with views of the back. Large back yard has southern exposure. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Washer and Dryer included too. Call Mary today at 623-398-5502!!