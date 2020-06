Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

* JUST LISTED* THIS 4 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHROOM CORNER LOT HOME IN SURPRISE FARMS! THIS HOME HAS IT ALL: FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS, SPLIT FLOORPLAN, TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES, OPEN KITCHEN WITH PANTRY, ISLAND & INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM. LOW MAINTENCE LANDSCAPED BACKYARD INCLUDES COVERED PATIO, TREES & SHRUBS! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION AND THIS PROPERTY HAS IT ... WITHIN MINUTES OF SHOPPING, FINE DINING & LOOP 303! THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST LONG APPLY TODAY!!!