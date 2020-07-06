16562 W Charlotte Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**Available now!

Beautiful brand new home! 1,800sq feet, NEVER lived in!

Spacious kitchen with modern white cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steal appliances (refrigerator included!) - walk-in pantry! Tile floors throughout common areas & new carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans included. Great size master with French door entry. Tons of storage with walk-in closet, hall closets, kitchen pantry, 2-car garage. Upgraded bathrooms- tiled showers and granite countertops with modern white cabinets. You won't want to miss this!



*Self touring available through Rently by calling: 888-883-1103 / Serial #961484



** No Short-term leases

** Visit www.3rdbaserealty.com to apply