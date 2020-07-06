All apartments in Surprise
Location

16562 W Charlotte Dr, Surprise, AZ 85387

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**Available now!
Beautiful brand new home! 1,800sq feet, NEVER lived in!
Spacious kitchen with modern white cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steal appliances (refrigerator included!) - walk-in pantry! Tile floors throughout common areas & new carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans included. Great size master with French door entry. Tons of storage with walk-in closet, hall closets, kitchen pantry, 2-car garage. Upgraded bathrooms- tiled showers and granite countertops with modern white cabinets. You won't want to miss this!

*Self touring available through Rently by calling: 888-883-1103 / Serial #961484

** No Short-term leases
** Visit www.3rdbaserealty.com to apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16562 W Charlotte Dr have any available units?
16562 W Charlotte Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16562 W Charlotte Dr have?
Some of 16562 W Charlotte Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16562 W Charlotte Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16562 W Charlotte Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16562 W Charlotte Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16562 W Charlotte Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16562 W Charlotte Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16562 W Charlotte Dr offers parking.
Does 16562 W Charlotte Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16562 W Charlotte Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16562 W Charlotte Dr have a pool?
No, 16562 W Charlotte Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16562 W Charlotte Dr have accessible units?
No, 16562 W Charlotte Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16562 W Charlotte Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16562 W Charlotte Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16562 W Charlotte Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16562 W Charlotte Dr has units with air conditioning.

