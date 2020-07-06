16562 W Charlotte Dr

Amenities
**Available now!
Beautiful brand new home! 1,800sq feet, NEVER lived in!
Spacious kitchen with modern white cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steal appliances (refrigerator included!) - walk-in pantry! Tile floors throughout common areas & new carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans included. Great size master with French door entry. Tons of storage with walk-in closet, hall closets, kitchen pantry, 2-car garage. Upgraded bathrooms- tiled showers and granite countertops with modern white cabinets. You won't want to miss this!
*Self touring available through Rently by calling: 888-883-1103 / Serial #961484
** No Short-term leases
** Visit www.3rdbaserealty.com to apply