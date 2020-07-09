All apartments in Surprise
Last updated May 27 2020

16555 W TASHA Drive

16555 W Tasha Dr · No Longer Available
Surprise
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

16555 W Tasha Dr, Surprise, AZ 85388
Northwest Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom, 2 bath features a split master bedroom, living room, eat-in kitchen with **ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES included ** Home has newer interior & exterior paint, carpet and tile throughout ! Open Living room with an entertainment niche. Regular landscape maintenance is included. Conveniently located right off Bell Rd with quick access to the 303 freeway. (Tenant to pay a $200.00 non-refundable Admin Fee due with total move in costs. $20 screening charge for the first pet, and $15 charge for each additional pet. No screening fee for assistance animals)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16555 W TASHA Drive have any available units?
16555 W TASHA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16555 W TASHA Drive have?
Some of 16555 W TASHA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16555 W TASHA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16555 W TASHA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16555 W TASHA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16555 W TASHA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16555 W TASHA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16555 W TASHA Drive offers parking.
Does 16555 W TASHA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16555 W TASHA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16555 W TASHA Drive have a pool?
No, 16555 W TASHA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16555 W TASHA Drive have accessible units?
No, 16555 W TASHA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16555 W TASHA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16555 W TASHA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16555 W TASHA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16555 W TASHA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

