16450 North Naegel Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Available soon and now accepting applications! Beautiful 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths, and a large back yard! Brand new stainless steel appliances with breakfast bar! Ceiling fans, blinds, updated fixtures! Dont miss out on this popular neighborhood close to shopping, schools, restaurants and the 303! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.