16450 North Naegel Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:49 AM

16450 North Naegel Drive

16450 North Naegel Drive · No Longer Available
Surprise
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

16450 North Naegel Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Available soon and now accepting applications! Beautiful 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths, and a large back yard! Brand new stainless steel appliances with breakfast bar! Ceiling fans, blinds, updated fixtures! Dont miss out on this popular neighborhood close to shopping, schools, restaurants and the 303! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16450 North Naegel Drive have any available units?
16450 North Naegel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16450 North Naegel Drive have?
Some of 16450 North Naegel Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16450 North Naegel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16450 North Naegel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16450 North Naegel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16450 North Naegel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16450 North Naegel Drive offer parking?
No, 16450 North Naegel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16450 North Naegel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16450 North Naegel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16450 North Naegel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16450 North Naegel Drive has a pool.
Does 16450 North Naegel Drive have accessible units?
No, 16450 North Naegel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16450 North Naegel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16450 North Naegel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16450 North Naegel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16450 North Naegel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

