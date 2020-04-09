All apartments in Surprise
Location

16417 West Desert Lily Drive, Surprise, AZ 85387
Sun City Grand

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
pet friendly
This incredible 2 bedroom/2 bathroom rental home features neutral paint throughout, den, spacious kitchen with ample cabinetry, double-door pantry, an island, breakfast bar, solid surface countertops, all appliances, etc. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. No carpet anywhere in this home; all laminate wood & tile flooring. Exterior features a courtyard/sitting area in the front, 2-car garage with built-in storage cabinets, large covered patio in back with extended pergola & built-in bar seating, and several citrus trees (tangelo, orange, grapefruit, & lemon). Close proximity to Loop 303 freeway, restaurants, shopping, etc. This home is available for short or long-term rental options. One tenant must be 45-years old. No cats; dogs ok pending owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive have any available units?
16417 W DESERT LILY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive have?
Some of 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16417 W DESERT LILY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive does offer parking.
Does 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive have a pool?
No, 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive have accessible units?
No, 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16417 W DESERT LILY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
