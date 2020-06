16406 W CORTEZ Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

BEAUTIFUL THREE BEDROOM HOME IN SYCAMORE FARMS COMMUNITY! NEIGHBORS THE PARK ON BACK & SIDE OF HOUSE - VERY PRIVATE LOT. MASTER SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. TILE IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREAS. THE KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CHERRY CABINETRY, CENTER ISLAND & STAINLESS STEELE APPLIANCES. OTHER FEAUTURES INCLUDE SURROUND SOUND SPEAKERS, BUILT-IN GAS GRILL, 3rd CAR TANDEM GARAGE WITH CABINET SPACE, SECURITY FRONT DOOR & GRASS BACKYARD. HURRY, THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG. THERE IS A $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IS ALLOWED IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE. PET DEPOSIT IS CHARGED PER PET - RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS ARE NOT PERMITTED.$55 APPLICATION FEE PER PERSON. ANY ADULTS OTHER THAN THE MAIN APPLICANTS NEED TO SUBMIT THE BACKGROUND CHECK FORM & $25 FEE