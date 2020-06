Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace media room

UPGRADED SUN CITY GRAND SEASONAL BEAUTY!UPSCALE FURNISHINGS WILL KEEP YOU COMFORTABLE DURING YOUR STAY. VERY INVITING LIVING ROOM AREA WITH FIREPLACE AND MEDIA CENTER. UPGRADED CABINETS THROUGHOUT! KITCHEN & MASTER BEDROOM BAY WINDOWS! DUAL MASTER SINKS AND MARBLE SILLS! CENTRAL VAC AND SURROUND SOUND SPEAKERS! INSIDE LAUNDRY. LARGE PRIVATE BLOCK WALLED YARD! EXTENDED COVERED PATIO, NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE! COME AND ENJOY THIS VERY NICE SEASONAL HOME AND ESCAPE THE COLD WINTER! EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR THE WINTER, JUST BRING YOUR SUITCASE! GOLF, AWESOME RECREATION CENTERS AND OTHER LUXURIOUS SUN CITY GRAND AMENITIES AWAIT YOU!