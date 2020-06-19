16242 W Tasha Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a split floor plan that makes it open and inviting. Eighteen inch tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms. All rooms have ceiling fans and warm two toned paint. North South exposure. Covered patio, landscaping does have some grass in back.



The above rent amount becomes effective June 1st. The rent at this time is $1200 plus rental tax and there is a $50 monthly charge for landscaping that will be done twice a month. The owner is not allowing pets.

3bed 2bath with split floor plan. Carpet, tile and two toned paint throughout. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Has all appliances including washer/dryer. Desert landscaping, sprinkler system front and back. Covered back patio