Surprise, AZ
16242 W Tasha Dr
Last updated April 20 2020 at 7:30 AM

16242 W Tasha Dr

16242 West Tasha Drive · (602) 885-6630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16242 West Tasha Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a split floor plan that makes it open and inviting. Eighteen inch tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms. All rooms have ceiling fans and warm two toned paint. North South exposure. Covered patio, landscaping does have some grass in back.

The above rent amount becomes effective June 1st. The rent at this time is $1200 plus rental tax and there is a $50 monthly charge for landscaping that will be done twice a month. The owner is not allowing pets.
3bed 2bath with split floor plan. Carpet, tile and two toned paint throughout. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Has all appliances including washer/dryer. Desert landscaping, sprinkler system front and back. Covered back patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16242 W Tasha Dr have any available units?
16242 W Tasha Dr has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16242 W Tasha Dr have?
Some of 16242 W Tasha Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16242 W Tasha Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16242 W Tasha Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16242 W Tasha Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16242 W Tasha Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16242 W Tasha Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16242 W Tasha Dr does offer parking.
Does 16242 W Tasha Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16242 W Tasha Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16242 W Tasha Dr have a pool?
No, 16242 W Tasha Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16242 W Tasha Dr have accessible units?
No, 16242 W Tasha Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16242 W Tasha Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16242 W Tasha Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16242 W Tasha Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16242 W Tasha Dr has units with air conditioning.
