16211 W BANFF Lane
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

16211 W BANFF Lane

16211 West Banff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16211 West Banff Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Legacy Parc

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Legacy Parc. You simply won't believe your eyes when you see this comfortable family home that has it all with vaulted ceilings, open concept dining and living areas, a den/office, designer paint throughout, 2 car garage and desert landscaping. The lovely kitchen is a cook's dream come true, with its ample cabinetry, pantry, granite counter-tops, matching stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. The master bedroom boasts a full bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a spacious walk-in closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16211 W BANFF Lane have any available units?
16211 W BANFF Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16211 W BANFF Lane have?
Some of 16211 W BANFF Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16211 W BANFF Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16211 W BANFF Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16211 W BANFF Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16211 W BANFF Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16211 W BANFF Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16211 W BANFF Lane offers parking.
Does 16211 W BANFF Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16211 W BANFF Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16211 W BANFF Lane have a pool?
No, 16211 W BANFF Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16211 W BANFF Lane have accessible units?
No, 16211 W BANFF Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16211 W BANFF Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16211 W BANFF Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16211 W BANFF Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16211 W BANFF Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
