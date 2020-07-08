Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

16198 W Hope Dr Available 06/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Greer Ranch is available for immediate move in! This home has been redone with new tile in the bedrooms and wet areas. It comes with all appliances except washer and dryer and has a kitchen island. Home also features vaulted ceilings, garage cabinets, ceiling fans, double sinks and separate tub and shower in master bath, a finished backyard and covered patio. The property is located near schools, restaurants, shopping, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2200677)