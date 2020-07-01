All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 16185 West Shangri La Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
16185 West Shangri La Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:52 PM

16185 West Shangri La Road

16185 West Shangri La Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16185 West Shangri La Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greer Ranch South

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home located in the very desirable Greer Ranch neighborhood will be available for a mid-March move. Fresh full interior paint! Large eat-in kitchen with all appliances, island and walk-in pantry. Kitchen opens to family room for easy entertaining. Separate formal living room. Master bedroom with double door entry, walk-in closet, full bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Nice size secondary bedrooms plus a loft for added living space. Tile in all the right places. Ceiling fans and blinds/shutters throughout. Covered patio. Mature landscaping. 2 car garage. Sorry No Pets

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties atÂ www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16185 West Shangri La Road have any available units?
16185 West Shangri La Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 16185 West Shangri La Road have?
Some of 16185 West Shangri La Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16185 West Shangri La Road currently offering any rent specials?
16185 West Shangri La Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16185 West Shangri La Road pet-friendly?
No, 16185 West Shangri La Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16185 West Shangri La Road offer parking?
Yes, 16185 West Shangri La Road offers parking.
Does 16185 West Shangri La Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16185 West Shangri La Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16185 West Shangri La Road have a pool?
No, 16185 West Shangri La Road does not have a pool.
Does 16185 West Shangri La Road have accessible units?
No, 16185 West Shangri La Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16185 West Shangri La Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 16185 West Shangri La Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16185 West Shangri La Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16185 West Shangri La Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College