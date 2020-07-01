16185 West Shangri La Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home located in the very desirable Greer Ranch neighborhood will be available for a mid-March move. Fresh full interior paint! Large eat-in kitchen with all appliances, island and walk-in pantry. Kitchen opens to family room for easy entertaining. Separate formal living room. Master bedroom with double door entry, walk-in closet, full bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Nice size secondary bedrooms plus a loft for added living space. Tile in all the right places. Ceiling fans and blinds/shutters throughout. Covered patio. Mature landscaping. 2 car garage. Sorry No Pets



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties atÂ www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.