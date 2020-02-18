16099 No. 135th Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.

~ Living Room: Enjoy some TV or warm up to a cozy fire in the living room!

~ Dining Room: The dining room consists of a lovely table for you and your guests to enjoy a meal together.

~ Kitchen: The kitchen is fully-stocked and you will have access to all the plates, cups, silverware, and utensils you need.

~ Master Bedroom: Large walk-in closet, and an in room bathroom/vanity area.

~ Master Bath: The master bath is equipped with a vanity as well as a roman tub/shower combo.

~ Bedroom 1: The second bedroom is a master-type suite which includes plenty of storage and closet space for you and your guests.

~ Bath: The second bathroom is equipped with a roman style tub as well as a standing shower and vanity area with plenty of storage.

~ Garage / Parking: There will be one assigned, covered spot for you to park in. There is also plenty of uncovered parking.

~ Back Yard: There is a lovely, quaint patio where you can enjoy the beautiful Arizona sun rise or sunset!

~ Pool: There is a community pool and hot tub for you to use!

~ Technology: Please feel free to use the Wi-Fi, phone, and television while you are in town!

~ Community Features: This community includes a lovely pool and hot tub for your enjoyment.

~ Local Attractions: You are located in the heart of Scottsdale right near all of the best dining, shopping, and golfing!



**Rates are seasonal and range from $1,250 to $2,375 per month