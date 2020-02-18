16099 No. 135th Dr.

Amenities
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.
~ Living Room: Enjoy some TV or warm up to a cozy fire in the living room!
~ Dining Room: The dining room consists of a lovely table for you and your guests to enjoy a meal together.
~ Kitchen: The kitchen is fully-stocked and you will have access to all the plates, cups, silverware, and utensils you need.
~ Master Bedroom: Large walk-in closet, and an in room bathroom/vanity area.
~ Master Bath: The master bath is equipped with a vanity as well as a roman tub/shower combo.
~ Bedroom 1: The second bedroom is a master-type suite which includes plenty of storage and closet space for you and your guests.
~ Bath: The second bathroom is equipped with a roman style tub as well as a standing shower and vanity area with plenty of storage.
~ Garage / Parking: There will be one assigned, covered spot for you to park in. There is also plenty of uncovered parking.
~ Back Yard: There is a lovely, quaint patio where you can enjoy the beautiful Arizona sun rise or sunset!
~ Pool: There is a community pool and hot tub for you to use!
~ Technology: Please feel free to use the Wi-Fi, phone, and television while you are in town!
~ Community Features: This community includes a lovely pool and hot tub for your enjoyment.
~ Local Attractions: You are located in the heart of Scottsdale right near all of the best dining, shopping, and golfing!
**Rates are seasonal and range from $1,250 to $2,375 per month