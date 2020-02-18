All apartments in Surprise
Surprise, AZ
16099 No. 135th Dr.
Last updated May 21 2020 at 8:50 AM

16099 No. 135th Dr.

16099 North 135th Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16099 North 135th Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Minimum 3 month stay. This lovely condo is located in No. Scottsdale, across from Paradise Valley Mall. Community runs next Stone Creek Golf Course.
~ Living Room: Enjoy some TV or warm up to a cozy fire in the living room!
~ Dining Room: The dining room consists of a lovely table for you and your guests to enjoy a meal together.
~ Kitchen: The kitchen is fully-stocked and you will have access to all the plates, cups, silverware, and utensils you need.
~ Master Bedroom: Large walk-in closet, and an in room bathroom/vanity area.
~ Master Bath: The master bath is equipped with a vanity as well as a roman tub/shower combo.
~ Bedroom 1: The second bedroom is a master-type suite which includes plenty of storage and closet space for you and your guests.
~ Bath: The second bathroom is equipped with a roman style tub as well as a standing shower and vanity area with plenty of storage.
~ Garage / Parking: There will be one assigned, covered spot for you to park in. There is also plenty of uncovered parking.
~ Back Yard: There is a lovely, quaint patio where you can enjoy the beautiful Arizona sun rise or sunset!
~ Pool: There is a community pool and hot tub for you to use!
~ Technology: Please feel free to use the Wi-Fi, phone, and television while you are in town!
~ Community Features: This community includes a lovely pool and hot tub for your enjoyment.
~ Local Attractions: You are located in the heart of Scottsdale right near all of the best dining, shopping, and golfing!

**Rates are seasonal and range from $1,250 to $2,375 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16099 No. 135th Dr. have any available units?
16099 No. 135th Dr. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16099 No. 135th Dr. have?
Some of 16099 No. 135th Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16099 No. 135th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
16099 No. 135th Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16099 No. 135th Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 16099 No. 135th Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 16099 No. 135th Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 16099 No. 135th Dr. does offer parking.
Does 16099 No. 135th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16099 No. 135th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16099 No. 135th Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 16099 No. 135th Dr. has a pool.
Does 16099 No. 135th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 16099 No. 135th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 16099 No. 135th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16099 No. 135th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16099 No. 135th Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16099 No. 135th Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
