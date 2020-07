Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This very nice 3-bedroom and two full bath home is located in very desirable Mountain Vista Ranch sub-division.Eat in the kitchen.Washer,Dryer and refrigerator included,ceiling fans.Nice covered patio and RV gate.Close to shopping and schools.MUST SEE! **AGENTS, SEE REALTOR REMARKS**