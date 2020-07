Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

BEAUTIFUL SURPRISE HOME IN GREER RANCH, WITH A 2.5 CAR GARAGE! Check out this awesome floor plan. Home features 4 bed 3 FULL baths, Eat in Kitchen tile backsplash w/ breakfast bar and large walk in pantry! There is both living and family rooms. Tile and Carpet in all the right areas. Master has dual sinks, separate shower and tub and nice size walk in closet. The backyard has an extended covered patio, barbeque area and is perfect for entertaining. 6 month term available at $1725/mo