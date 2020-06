Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This beautiful 3-bedroom plus den home has an open, spacious floor plan with an eat-in kitchen. It is airy and bright with tons of cabinets and counter space, stainless appliances, walk in pantry and even a wine shelf! The extra large master has dual sinks and a separate shower and tub. The backyard is a good size with a covered patio and low maintenance landscaping, including 0 maintenance turf! This is an exceptional home in a great location, close to everything. Call today to view!!