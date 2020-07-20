15993 Shaw Butte Drive North

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking guest suite

EVERYTHING YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! This former model home is LOADED with upgrades including guest suite with kitchenette. Stunning gourmet kitchen features gas cooktop, wall ovens, maple cabinets, huge island with granite countertops, pull-out shelves, backsplash lighting and upper cabinet lighting. This great room floorplan is perfect for entertaining with electric fireplace feature that spans the wall of the family room, multi-slider glass patio door, brick faced wall, & farmhouse accent wall at the dining area. Gorgeous master suite includes accent headboard wall, plantation shutters, spacious bathroom with walk-in shower, & dual sink vanity. Fantastic farmhouse accents, designer upgrades & paint colors throughout. Guest Suite on first level features a kitchenette & full bathroom.