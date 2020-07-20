All apartments in Surprise
15993 Shaw Butte Drive North
15993 Shaw Butte Drive North

15993 West Shaw Butte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15993 West Shaw Butte Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greer Ranch North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
guest suite
EVERYTHING YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! This former model home is LOADED with upgrades including guest suite with kitchenette. Stunning gourmet kitchen features gas cooktop, wall ovens, maple cabinets, huge island with granite countertops, pull-out shelves, backsplash lighting and upper cabinet lighting. This great room floorplan is perfect for entertaining with electric fireplace feature that spans the wall of the family room, multi-slider glass patio door, brick faced wall, & farmhouse accent wall at the dining area. Gorgeous master suite includes accent headboard wall, plantation shutters, spacious bathroom with walk-in shower, & dual sink vanity. Fantastic farmhouse accents, designer upgrades & paint colors throughout. Guest Suite on first level features a kitchenette & full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North have any available units?
15993 Shaw Butte Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North have?
Some of 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
15993 Shaw Butte Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North pet-friendly?
No, 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North offers parking.
Does 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North have a pool?
No, 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North have accessible units?
Yes, 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North has accessible units.
Does 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 15993 Shaw Butte Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.
