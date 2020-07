Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic home in Legacy Parc featuring lots of upgrades and a great split floorplan. The kitchen offers granite counters and lots of storage. The living space features new carpet, paint, and a great open layout. The huge master bedroom includes a separate shower/tub, and spacious walk in closet. Close to shopping, restaurants, spring training, and all that Surprise has to offer. You will not be disappointed.