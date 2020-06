Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

**Available March 20th**Great home with 3 bedrooms +loft and 2.5 baths. SOLAR INCLUDED!!! = LOW electric bills. Large backyard and desert low maintenance on the front. Home is available for a March 20th move-in. New Carpet, New A/C system, New Flooring, fresh paint & large backyard with new concrete pad. Minimum income 3x rental amount, 600 minimum fico score, 12-month min lease to qualify.