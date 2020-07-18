All apartments in Surprise
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

15885 W. Arrowhead Dr.

15885 West Arrowhead Drive · (480) 236-7195
Location

15885 West Arrowhead Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
Sun City Grand

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. Available 04/01/21 Stunning Fully Furnished Home in Resort Style 55+ Community - Looking for a fabulous resort-style vacation with all of the comforts of home? Look no further! Enjoy all of the stunning amenities at Sun City Grand (55+ age restricted master planned community)...world class golf, sparkling pools and spas, classes and recreation, activities and walking paths...all within minutes of the dining, entertainment and sporting venues in the metro Phoenix area. And when you're done playing for the day? Come home to your own beautifully appointed 2 bedroom/2 bathroom residence.

From the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and gas stainless steel appliances to the wood plantation shutters and cool 20" ceramic tile, no detail has been left unattended. You'll love the lush citrus trees, gorgeous paver patio, and shady covered sitting area in the backyard. And with 2 full bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a den, there's plenty of room to relax, entertain, and enjoy.

*at least one guest must be 55+ years of age, minimum 30 day rental **AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2021!!!** (call for details)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4752127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. have any available units?
15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. have?
Some of 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. offer parking?
No, 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. has a pool.
Does 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. have accessible units?
No, 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15885 W. Arrowhead Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

