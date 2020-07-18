Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

15885 W. Arrowhead Dr. Available 04/01/21 Stunning Fully Furnished Home in Resort Style 55+ Community - Looking for a fabulous resort-style vacation with all of the comforts of home? Look no further! Enjoy all of the stunning amenities at Sun City Grand (55+ age restricted master planned community)...world class golf, sparkling pools and spas, classes and recreation, activities and walking paths...all within minutes of the dining, entertainment and sporting venues in the metro Phoenix area. And when you're done playing for the day? Come home to your own beautifully appointed 2 bedroom/2 bathroom residence.



From the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and gas stainless steel appliances to the wood plantation shutters and cool 20" ceramic tile, no detail has been left unattended. You'll love the lush citrus trees, gorgeous paver patio, and shady covered sitting area in the backyard. And with 2 full bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as a den, there's plenty of room to relax, entertain, and enjoy.



*at least one guest must be 55+ years of age, minimum 30 day rental **AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2021!!!** (call for details)



No Pets Allowed



