Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

This home is now available for the month of April 2020. PERFECT LITTLE VACATION GET A WAY. FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 1.75 BATH HOME WITH EAT IN KITCHEN AND LARGE OPEN GREAT ROOM. WALLED BACK YARD FOR PRIVACY AND SOUTH FACING PATIO TO CATCH THAT WARM WINTER SUN! FULLY FURNISHED WITH KING SIZE BED IN MASTER AND QUEEN IN GUEST ROOM. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, LOCAL CALLING AND HIGH SPEED INTERNET.