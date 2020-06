Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Very Spacious and very well maintained 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms Plus a generous Size Loft . Formal Living Room ,Dinning Room , Den on Lower Level. Master and 2 Bedrooms with Walk in Closets,Quarts Tops, SS Appliances ,Beautiful Tiles ,Newer Carpet , Blids Throughout. KITCHEN CABINETS,PAINT.BLINDS,COUNTER TOPS,CARPET,TILES, FIXTURES ALL UPDATED IN 2018. 2 Car Garage ,Private Pool , Close to everything. FRIDGE,WASHER, DRYER 4 Months old (( included )).