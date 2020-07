Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Enter through a spacious living room which leads to a flex room, can be used as a dining or office area, then into the large kitchen. Back and front yards are low maintenance desert landscaping with auto drip. Master suite has large walk in closet and full bath. Hall bath is accessible from both sides of the hallway.