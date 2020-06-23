Rent Calculator
All apartments in Surprise
Surprise, AZ
15748 W Shaw Butte Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
15748 W Shaw Butte Drive
15748 West Shaw Butte Drive
No Longer Available
Location
15748 West Shaw Butte Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379
Greer Ranch North
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
*We have an approved app* Nice home in Greer Ranch North. Separate living and family rooms, formal dining. No cats please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive have any available units?
15748 W Shaw Butte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive have?
Some of 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15748 W Shaw Butte Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive offer parking?
No, 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive have a pool?
No, 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive have accessible units?
No, 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15748 W Shaw Butte Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
