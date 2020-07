Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

ADORABLE 2 BED/2 BATH HOME IN SURPRISE AT A GREAT PRICE! KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF CABINETS AND HAS TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT, TILE AND CARPET THROUGHOUT, COMES WITH WASHER DRYER, CEILING FANS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS . LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT AND BACKYARD THAT ARE BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED! CLOSE TO EVERYTHING, THIS ONE WON'T LAST, CALL TODAY FOR A VIEWING!