15728 W LUNDBERG Street

15728 West Lundberg Street · No Longer Available
Location

15728 West Lundberg Street, Surprise, AZ 85374
Mountain Vista Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Rent Rate set at $1,180 per month up to May 18, 2020. Rent to increase to $1250 per month on May 19, 2020.**Super cute & cozy 3bed/2bath, move in ready with neutral paint and tile in all the high traffic areas. Desert landscape in the front and back yards. Lots of cabinets in garage for extra storage. Best rental on the market for the price! (Washer / Dryer Hook-Up Only)Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15728 W LUNDBERG Street have any available units?
15728 W LUNDBERG Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 15728 W LUNDBERG Street have?
Some of 15728 W LUNDBERG Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15728 W LUNDBERG Street currently offering any rent specials?
15728 W LUNDBERG Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15728 W LUNDBERG Street pet-friendly?
No, 15728 W LUNDBERG Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 15728 W LUNDBERG Street offer parking?
Yes, 15728 W LUNDBERG Street offers parking.
Does 15728 W LUNDBERG Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15728 W LUNDBERG Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15728 W LUNDBERG Street have a pool?
No, 15728 W LUNDBERG Street does not have a pool.
Does 15728 W LUNDBERG Street have accessible units?
No, 15728 W LUNDBERG Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15728 W LUNDBERG Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15728 W LUNDBERG Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15728 W LUNDBERG Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15728 W LUNDBERG Street does not have units with air conditioning.
