15728 W LUNDBERG Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

**Rent Rate set at $1,180 per month up to May 18, 2020. Rent to increase to $1250 per month on May 19, 2020.**Super cute & cozy 3bed/2bath, move in ready with neutral paint and tile in all the high traffic areas. Desert landscape in the front and back yards. Lots of cabinets in garage for extra storage. Best rental on the market for the price! (Washer / Dryer Hook-Up Only)Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!