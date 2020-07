Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

Wonderful single level home. Courtyard entry with a security door. Carpet in the bedrooms-tile through out the rest of the house. Nice eat-in kitchen with pantry. Nice sized Master bedroom with double sinks in the bathroom, separate shower with large garden tub. HUGE walk in closet in the Master. Great home for entertaining with covered rear patio. Can you say BBQ time. Landscaping in the front and rear. Great Surprise location close to Aquatic park, Ball Park Restaurants, Schools and shopping. This home is paid for NO forecloser worries here. This one will not last long-Stop by you will LOVE IT!